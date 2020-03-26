Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $251,000 Investment in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 229,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $458,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

