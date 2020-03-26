Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $254,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.