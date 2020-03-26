Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $258,000 Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 915.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

