Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,294 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after buying an additional 520,107 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.96.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.