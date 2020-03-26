Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

THRM stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Gentherm Inc has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

