Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 6,627 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Puma Biotechnology worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $360,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.