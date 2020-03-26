Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Avista by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in Avista by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 77,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Avista by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 482,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Corp has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

