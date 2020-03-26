Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,235,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 586,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

NYSE VLRS opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.