Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 684.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,757,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after acquiring an additional 959,301 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

NYSE:HTA opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.14, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

