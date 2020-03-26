Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE:IAA opened at $30.58 on Thursday. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

