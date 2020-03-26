Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,724.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 82,043 shares of company stock worth $331,416. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.