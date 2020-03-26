Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,124 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after buying an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

TRNO stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

