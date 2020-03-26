Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

