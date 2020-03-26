Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 22,285 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,285 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

