Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 351 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

MCO stock opened at $207.13 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

