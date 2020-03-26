Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $249,000 Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,849,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.