Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $251,000 Position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intelsat by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at $7,048,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at $3,763,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelsat alerts:

NYSE I opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Intelsat SA has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

I has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Intelsat Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding I? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelsat SA (NYSE:I).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.