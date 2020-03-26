Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $265,000 Position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $582.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

