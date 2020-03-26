Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $272,000 Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

