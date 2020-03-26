Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 244,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $18.06 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.