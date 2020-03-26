Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,433,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,172,000 after buying an additional 2,622,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 1,500,908 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 704,131 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 531,079 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

