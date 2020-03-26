Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 133,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nlight by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nlight by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,405 shares of company stock valued at $319,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nlight from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Nlight Inc has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $406.65 million, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

