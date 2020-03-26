Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

