EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on EDENRED S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EDNMY opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

