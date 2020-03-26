ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGGY opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

