Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. Endesa has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.