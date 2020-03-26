Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

UUUU stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 398.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 63.5% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 65,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

