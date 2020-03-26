Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Cut to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.09 on Monday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

