Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $527.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.