Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,401 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Semtech from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Semtech from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

