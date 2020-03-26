Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.