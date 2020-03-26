Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Upland Software worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Upland Software by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

