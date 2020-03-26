Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVKIF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVKIF opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.