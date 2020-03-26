Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) Trading 25.2% Higher

Shares of Ferratum Oyj (ETR:FRU) traded up 25.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.95 ($4.59) and last traded at €3.88 ($4.51), 130,516 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 876% from the average session volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.10 ($3.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day moving average is €9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35.

Ferratum Oyj Company Profile (ETR:FRU)

Ferratum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PLUS loans, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital loans to small and medium sized businesses. The company also offers mobile banking products, such as term deposits and other products.

