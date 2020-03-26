Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 108,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 200,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,850,000 after buying an additional 128,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.