Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

