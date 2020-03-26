Financial Survey: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Rosehill Resources (NYSE:ROSE)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.3% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosehill Resources has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Rosehill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 8 1 3.00 Rosehill Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.14%. Rosehill Resources has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,718.18%. Given Rosehill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rosehill Resources is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Rosehill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 2.67 -$69.06 million $3.37 1.59 Rosehill Resources $301.88 million 0.05 $58.04 million $0.21 1.57

Rosehill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Rosehill Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Rosehill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -73.49% 11.26% 8.95% Rosehill Resources 25.28% 25.60% 4.13%

Summary

Rosehill Resources beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Rosehill Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Tema Oil & Gas Company.

