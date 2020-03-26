Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,526,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $93,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.94.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

