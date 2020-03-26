GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

GEAGY stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $33.73.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

