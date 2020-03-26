Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 409.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 201,121 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.