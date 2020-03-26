Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 13,371 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Cheesecake Factory worth $41,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after buying an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,445,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after buying an additional 324,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $864.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

