Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 28,634 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of Amerisafe worth $44,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

