Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 662,131 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,962,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,707,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,437,000 after buying an additional 1,807,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,034,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after buying an additional 500,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.