Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 202.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,425 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Anixter International worth $41,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixter International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE AXE opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

