Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $43,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

THG opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.67. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.