Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 20,271 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Kirby worth $41,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEX stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

