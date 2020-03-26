Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,370,154 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 2,978.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370,154 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $44,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,233,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,395,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 387,481 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 722,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 217,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPY shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.02%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.