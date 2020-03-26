Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 254,229 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Alteryx worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 253.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.53.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $626,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

