Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Acuity Brands worth $45,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 269,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,341,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

