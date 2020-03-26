Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,925 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $46,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,932,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.